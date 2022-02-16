IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

IBPS PO interview admit card out, here's direct link to download hall tickets
IBPS PO Mains Score Card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 and marks on the official website - ibps.in. All those candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam can check their section-wise marks by visiting the IBPS official website. The IBPS PO Mains Score Card has been released for the main online examination conducted to recruit 4135 Probationary Officers. All those candidates who have "qualified" status on their IBPS PO Score Card will be eligible to partake in the main interview round, which is scheduled to be held in February or March 2022.