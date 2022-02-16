IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

IBPS PO Mains Score Card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 and marks on the official website - ibps.in. All those candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam can check their section-wise marks by visiting the IBPS official website. The IBPS PO Mains Score Card has been released for the main online examination conducted to recruit 4135 Probationary Officers. All those candidates who have "qualified" status on their IBPS PO Score Card will be eligible to partake in the main interview round, which is scheduled to be held in February or March 2022.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022: Direct Link

To download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 candidates must follow the below steps and use the direct link given here - CLICK HERE

Here's how to check IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022

Step 1: To check the IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022, candidates must visit the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, "IBPS PO Scorecard & Marks 2021-22 for Mains Exam."

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number, and password/DOB to view your IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2022.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code.

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative