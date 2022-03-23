IBPS PO Result 2022: Scores Of Interview Round Released, Here's How To Check

IBPS PO Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has recently released the IBPS PO Result 2022 scorecard. It must be noted that the scores have been released for candidates who qualified Mains exam and were called for interview. Registered candidates who appeared for the interview round can check their scores now. It has been uploaded on the official website of IBPS on ibps.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The scorecards are available for download since March 22 and candidates will be able to check & download the same till March 28, 2022. The scores of the online main examination are obtained by the following procedure- a number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty for wrong answers, the corrected scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the equated scores and final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point. Here is a step-by-step guide to download scores.

IBPS PO Result 2022: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IBPS PO Result 2022 link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in the details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the scores will be displayed on submit

Step 5: Check the scores and download the page

Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep its hard copy with them for future reference

The interview was conducted by the Participating Banks at selected centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of the Interview was mentioned on the admit cards. Through this recruitment drive Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aimed to fill a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of probationary officers. The minimum required eligibility was that candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.