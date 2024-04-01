×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 14:11 IST

IBPS PO, SO Final Results 2024 Declared; Direct Links Here To check Mains, Interview Results

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Final Result 2023-24 for Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO).

Reported by: Nandini Verma
exam results
Representative | Image:iStock
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Final Result 2023-24 for Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) on April 1, 2024. Candidates who participated in the online main exam and interview for both positions can now access their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The direct links to check the online main examination and interview results will remain active from April 1 to April 30, 2024. 

How to check IBPS PO, SO Final Results 2023-24

To view the results, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
2. Click on the IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO link provided on the homepage.
3. Enter the required login details on the new page that appears.
4. Submit the details, and the result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Review the result and download the page for future reference.

It's advisable to retain a hard copy of the result for any further requirements.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Final Results 

Direct link to check IBPS SO Final Results

The IBPS PO written examination took place on November 5, 2023, at various exam centers nationwide. Subsequently, the interview rounds were conducted in January and February 2024. Similarly, the IBPS SO written test was held on January 28, 2024. Candidates who qualified for the examination proceeded to the interview round, which was conducted in February and March 2024.

For additional information and related updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official IBPS website.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 14:11 IST

