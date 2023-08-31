Last Updated:

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 Out For Officer Scale 2 And 3, Here's Direct Link

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for officer scale 2 and 3 recruitment exam on its official website.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for officer scale 2 and 3 recruitment exam on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have registered for the IBPS RRB examination can download their admit card online. 

IBPS will conducted the exams on September 10. The link to download the admit card will be active till September 10. 

For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will have to appear for the Single Online Examination. The shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

Direct link to download admit card

How to download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 

  • Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
  • Click on IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Officer Scale II, III link scrolling on the home page.
  • Key in the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the admit card.
  • Take its printout.
