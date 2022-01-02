IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Links, Other Details

Quick links:
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains: Institute of Banking Personnel, Regional Rural Banks or IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 has been released on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The result has been released for the Mains phase which was conducted on different dates. The provisional allotment has been released for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains online examination and IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III combined result for the online main exam and interview. Candidates who took the exam can check the provisional allotments now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and steps to check the same have been attached below.
It is to be noted that the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 can be downloaded from the website till January 31, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the list which has been released is provisional as of now. It will be finalized only if candidates match the eligibility criteria. In order to check RRB Clerk Mains and PO provisional allotments, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to download. A step-by-step process to download results has been attached below.