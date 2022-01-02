IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Links, Other Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains: Institute of Banking Personnel, Regional Rural Banks or IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 has been released on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The result has been released for the Mains phase which was conducted on different dates. The provisional allotment has been released for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains online examination and IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III combined result for the online main exam and interview. Candidates who took the exam can check the provisional allotments now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and steps to check the same have been attached below.

It is to be noted that the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 can be downloaded from the website till January 31, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the list which has been released is provisional as of now. It will be finalized only if candidates match the eligibility criteria. In order to check RRB Clerk Mains and PO provisional allotments, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to download. A step-by-step process to download results has been attached below.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021: Steps to download the provisional allotment

Candidates will have to go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel – ibps.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view your result for CRP RRBs X (Provisional Allotment.'

Candidates will have to select the exam

After being redirected to another page enter the registration number and password to log in

The IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021, and Provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download it and check the same

Candidates are advised to download it and take its printout for future references

Here is a direct link to check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result Here is a direct link to check the Officer Scale I result Click on this direct link to check Officer Scale-II (GBO) result Here is a direct link to check Officer Scale-II (SO) result Click on this link to check the Officer Scale III result

