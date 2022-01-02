Last Updated:

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Links, Other Details

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result has been released on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can follow these steps to check their results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IBPS RRB Clerk

Image: Shutterstock


IBPS RRB Clerk Mains: Institute of Banking Personnel, Regional Rural Banks or IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 has been released on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The result has been released for the Mains phase which was conducted on different dates. The provisional allotment has been released for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains online examination and IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III combined result for the online main exam and interview. Candidates who took the exam can check the provisional allotments now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and steps to check the same have been attached below.

It is to be noted that the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 can be downloaded from the website till January 31, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the list which has been released is provisional as of now. It will be finalized only if candidates match the eligibility criteria. In order to check RRB Clerk Mains and PO provisional allotments, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to download. A step-by-step process to download results has been attached below.   

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021: Steps to download the provisional allotment 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel – ibps.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view your result for CRP RRBs X (Provisional Allotment.' 
  • Candidates will have to select the exam
  • After being redirected to another page enter the registration number and password to log in
  • The IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021, and Provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download it and check the same
  • Candidates are advised to download it and take its printout for future references

Check direct links Here

  1. Here is a direct link to check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 
  2. Here is a direct link to check the Officer Scale I result
  3. Click on this direct link to check Officer Scale-II (GBO) result
  4. Here is a direct link to check Officer Scale-II (SO) result
  5. Click on this link to check the Officer Scale III result 

Image: Shutterstock 

First Published:
