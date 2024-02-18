Advertisement

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the results for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Main 2024 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates can now log in using their registration number or roll number, along with their password or date of birth, to download their IBPS SO Main scores. Alongside the results, the IBPS has also released the scores for IBPS Main 2024.

Key Highlights:

Results Declared: IBPS Specialist Officers Main 2024

IBPS Specialist Officers Main 2024 Official Website: ibps.in

ibps.in Upcoming Events: Release of interview call letters; Interview to be held in February or March

Document Verification: Candidates must upload scanned or soft copies of supporting documents through a link available on the authorized IBPS website. Further details will be provided in due course.

The IBPS will soon issue interview call letters on the official website. The interview phase is expected to be conducted in February or March. Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents to validate their eligibility through a link provided on ibps.in. Additional information regarding this process will be communicated in the coming days, as stated by the IBPS.

Applicants must ensure that they produce all original documents specified in the notification during the interview. Failure to provide the required documents at the time of the interview will result in the rejection of the candidature without prior intimation, and candidates will not be allowed to participate in the interview process.

Moreover, the IBPS emphasizes that the photo and biometric thumb impressions captured during the IBPS SO Main exam 2023 will be verified at the time of the interview.

Steps to Check IBPS SO Main 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS. Click on the IBPS SO result link. Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Click on the submit button, and the result of the Main exam will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the interview schedule and other related information.