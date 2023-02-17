IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2022 Released; Check Interview Date Here

Quick links:
Image: IBPS releases 2022 SO Main Scorecard (Unsplash)
IBPS Specialist Officer Mains Result 2022 scorecard has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Applicants can check their scores through the official IBPS website (ibps.in) from February 16 to February 26, 2023. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code. Notably, the IBPS Main exam result was announced on February 10, 2023.
Those applicants who passed the main exam will need to show up for the interview stage. The interviews will most likely take place in February or March of 2023. All documents indicated in the advertisement and or call letter should be produced without fail at the time of the interview. Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for additional information.