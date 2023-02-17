IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2022 Released; Check Interview Date Here

IBPS Specialist Officer Mains Result 2022 scorecard has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Applicants can check their scores through the official IBPS website (ibps.in) from February 16 to February 26, 2023. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth, and captcha code. Notably, the IBPS Main exam result was announced on February 10, 2023.

IBPS SO main scorecard 2023: How to check it?

Visit the official website at ibps.in. On the home page, select the IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 Score card link. Enter your login information, including your registration or roll number, password, birthdate, and captcha code. Now click on the login option. Your IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The next round…

Those applicants who passed the main exam will need to show up for the interview stage. The interviews will most likely take place in February or March of 2023. All documents indicated in the advertisement and or call letter should be produced without fail at the time of the interview. Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for additional information.