IBPS SO Mains & Interview Combined Result Out, Here's How To Check Scores

IBPS SO Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, also known as IBPS has released the main examination and interview result for the post of Specialist Officers on Friday, April 1, 2022. The result has been uploaded on the official website and is available for download till April 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 535 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected for Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts. Registered candidates who took the exam can download the result by going to the official website ibps.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

IBPS SO prelims result official notification reads, “Provisional allotment under CRP-SPL-XI has been done based on the post-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for Specialist Officer Cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks (details vide Annexure A) subject to availability. Candidates can view their result status on authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password”.

IBPS SO Mains result: Follow these steps to check & download results

Registered candidates who took the exam and interview should go to the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for Specialist Officer

In the next step, candidates will have to key Key in their credentials and log in

Post logging in, the allotment list will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through the list and download the same

They should also make sure to take its printout for future reference

IBPS releases clerk result 2021-2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has also released the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Results 2021-22 on Friday, April 1, 2022. The result has been released on the official IBPS website ibps.in and can be checked by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. To be noted that there is no interview round under this recruitment drive. Here is the direct link to check mains result.

IBPS Clerk Results 2022: Check important dates