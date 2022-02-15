IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 Out, Here's The Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
IBPS SO Mains result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains results for 2021. The results have been released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Candidates who took the Mains exam which was conducted on January 30, 2022 can check the results now.
It has been uploaded on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and can be checked by following these steps. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 535 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected for Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts. The direct link to download results has been mentioned below.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday, February 14 released the IBPS PO admit card for interview round. To be noted that it is the final round for selection. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims and Mains exam are eligible to appear for interview round. The interview call letter can be downloaded from official website till March 3, 2022. IBPS recently released the main exam result on February 10, 2022. The result will be available till February 16, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached.