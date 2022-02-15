IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 Out, Here's The Direct Link To Check Scores

IBPS SO Mains result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains results for 2021. The results have been released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Candidates who took the Mains exam which was conducted on January 30, 2022 can check the results now.

It has been uploaded on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and can be checked by following these steps. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 535 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected for Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts. The direct link to download results has been mentioned below.

IBPS SO Result: Check important dates here

Result has been released on February 15, 2022

Result can be downloaded till February 21, 2022

IBPS SO Mains results 2021: Here is how to download

Go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Mains results link

Candidates will then have to enter the details and login

Post logging in, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to take the printout of results for future reference

Those candidates who have qualified in the main exam are eligible to appear for the interview

Here is the direct link to check results

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday, February 14 released the IBPS PO admit card for interview round. To be noted that it is the final round for selection. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims and Mains exam are eligible to appear for interview round. The interview call letter can be downloaded from official website till March 3, 2022. IBPS recently released the main exam result on February 10, 2022. The result will be available till February 16, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached.

Here is the direct link to check admit cards