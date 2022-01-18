IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Check

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS SO Prelims result today January 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official site of IBPS - ibps.in. Candidates must note that the result link will be available on the official site from January 18 to January 24, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1828 posts in the organisation will be filled. The results have been declared for the examination that was conducted on December 26, 2021. Candidates who qualify for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear in the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on January 30, 2022, across the country at various exam centres. The application procedure for the examination started on November 3 and ended on November 23, 2021.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: Direct Link

To download the IBPS Prelims Examination candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: Here's How to check

Step 1: To check the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the login details and click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen automatically.

Step 5: Review the results and save the page for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock, Representative)