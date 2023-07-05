Last Updated:

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2023 OUT For May Exams, Direct Link To Check Merit List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final course May exams 2023 today.

Nandini Verma
Nandini Verma
ICAI CA Final Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final course May exams 2023 today, July 5. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- icai.nic.in. A direct link to check CA Results is given below. 

Click here to check CA Inter and Final Results 2023

ICAI conducted the exam CA inter group 1 on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023. CA Inter Group 2 exams were held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. ICAI CA final course exam 2023 was conducted from May 2 to 17.

ICAI CA Result 2023: Here's how to download the ICAI CA May Result

  • Step 1: To download the CA Inter or Final May Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of the ICAI examination.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CA Intermediate or Final Result 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their roll number and registration number
  • Step 4: The CA Inter results for May 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
