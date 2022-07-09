ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Likely To Be Out By July 16; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
ICAI CA final result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA Final result on July 15-16, 2022. An ICAI official said, “CA final result are expected on 15/16th July." In order to check the ICAI CA Final result, students should be ready with their roll number and password. List of official websites on which result will be released are mentioned below. Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their results online.
Candidates who registered for the same will receive their inter results via email when it is announced. Students should note that the final date for the declaration of CA inter results is still not announced. Meanwhile, the CA Final Results 2022, will be declared for the exams that took place in the month of May. The education body conducted the exam from May 14 to 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to stay updated about the result release date.