ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Likely To Be Out By July 16; Here's How To Check

ICAI CA final result 2022 is expected to be released on July 15, 2022, as per an ICAI official, However, the date has not been confirmed yet. Check details.

Ruchika Kumari
ICAI CA

Image: Pixabay


ICAI CA final result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA Final result on July 15-16, 2022. An ICAI official said, “CA final result are expected on 15/16th July." In order to check the ICAI CA Final result, students should be ready with their roll number and password. List of official websites on which result will be released are mentioned below. Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their results online.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: List of official websites

  • caresults.icai.org
  • icai.nic.in
  • icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Check important dates here

  • The exams were conducted between May 14 and May 30, 2022
  • The result is expected to be released on July 15 or July 16, 2022

CA Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check CA foundation results online

  • Step 1: After the release of results, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for 'CHECK RESULTS' section and then click on the link which reads CA final or CA foundation results
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number or PIN and log in
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference 

Candidates who registered for the same will receive their inter results via email when it is announced. Students should note that the final date for the declaration of CA inter results is still not announced. Meanwhile, the CA Final Results 2022, will be declared for the exams that took place in the month of May. The education body conducted the exam from May 14 to 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to stay updated about the result release date.

