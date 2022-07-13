ICAI CA Final Result 2022 To Be Released On Jul 15-16; Here's How To Check

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: In an important notice released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has announced the CA Result 2022 date. After declaration, candidates can check their CA Final results by visiting the official website - icai.org. As per the latest announcement, the ICAI will release the CA Final Result 2022 for May exams either on July 15, 2022 or on July 16, 2022.

This time, the CA Final May Exams were conducted from May 14 to May 30, 2022, along with the CA Inter Exams 2022. ICAI is likely to announce the Inter Results 2022 date sometime soon. According to the reports and past trends, the CA Final May 2022 result will be declared on July 15, 2022, instead of July 16, 2022. However, ICAI always gives two dates, but in previous years, the result was announced on the first date instead of the second.

Earlier, the CCM of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal also announced the same date on Twitter. In order to check the ICAI CA Final Exam Result 2022, candidates are required to enter their registration number or PIN number to check their ICAI CA Final Results 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the ICAI CA Final Result 2022. Check key details.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Follow these steps to check CA Final Result 2022

Step 1: To check the CA Final May Exams Result, candidates need to visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information, and the results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the result and download the page.

Step 5: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative