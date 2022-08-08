ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared On August 10, Here's How To Check

CA Foundation result 2022: The declaration date of CA Foundation Results has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. According to the latest notification released by the ICAI, the CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared on August 10. Once the results are out, candidates who wrote the foundation examination can check their scores by visiting the official website of ICAI - icai.org. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step by step procedure to download the CA Foundation Result 2022.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," read the official notification.

CA Foundation result 2022 likely to be released on Aug 10, 2022: ICAI

Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. Candidates can check the results on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n

CA Foundation 2022: Pass percentage

Only those candidates who will secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper will qualify for the examination, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%.

CA Foundation Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check CA Foundation Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the CA Foundation Result 2022.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NOTE: Candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

