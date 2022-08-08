ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared On August 10, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
CA Foundation result 2022: The declaration date of CA Foundation Results has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. According to the latest notification released by the ICAI, the CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared on August 10. Once the results are out, candidates who wrote the foundation examination can check their scores by visiting the official website of ICAI - icai.org. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step by step procedure to download the CA Foundation Result 2022.
"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," read the official notification.
Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. Candidates can check the results on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 8, 2022
Detailshttps://t.co/lRnJqYJo7C pic.twitter.com/45T22llup3
Image: Shutterstock/Representative