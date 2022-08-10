Last Updated:

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 has been released on August 10, 2022 at around 10 am. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022:  2022: CA Foundation Results have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on August 10, 2022. With the result being released, candidates who took the foundation examination can check their scores now. In order to check the same, students will have to go to the official website of ICAI - icai.org. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the CA Foundation Result 2022.

ICAI on August 10 tweeted, "Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 have been declared. Candidates can check the results at https://icai.nic.in"

CA Foundation result 2022: Date and Time

  • The CA Foundation result has been released on August 10, 2022
  • It has been released in first half at around 10 am

ICAI CA Foundation result: List of important websites

  • icai.nic.in
  • icai.org
  • icaiexam.icai.org

Login details required to check ICAI CA Foundation result

  • Roll number
  • Pin number or registration number
ca result

CA Foundation 2022: Pass percentage

Only those candidates who will secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper will qualify for the examination, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%.

CA Foundation Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

  • Step 1: To check CA Foundation Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the CA Foundation Result 2022.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
  • Here's the direct link to check scores
