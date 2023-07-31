ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Date And Time: When And Where To Check CA Foundation Result

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is soon going to declare the CA Foundation exam results 2023. The CA foundation result date and time have not been officially announced yet. However, the results are expected to be out in a day or two. Candidates who appeared for the foundation exam will be able to check their results online at icai.org or icai.nic.in.

When to expect CA Foundation June Result 2023?

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June Examination 2023 on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. The results are expected to be announced this week. Once the result date is finalised, it will be announced on the official website of ICAI as well as the official Twitter handle of ICAI. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the CA Foundation Result 2023.

Where to check ICAI CA Foundation result?

icai.nic.in

icai.org

icaiexam.icai.org

Login details required to check ICAI CA Foundation result

Roll number

Pin number or registration number

CA Foundation 2023: Passing Criteria

Only those candidates who will secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper will qualify for the examination, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%.

How to check CA Foundation Result 2023?