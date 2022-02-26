ICAI CA Inter Exam Results 2021 To Be Out Today, Here's List Of Websites To Check Score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination result on Saturday, February 26, 2022. It has been informed through an official notification that results may be out on Saturday or Sunday, February 27, 2022. However, as per reports, the results are likely to be out on February 26, 2022. Once released, it can be checked on the official website icai.org.

“The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022,” read the official notification by ICAI.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 notification further stated, "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th February 2022. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result."

Websites to check results

icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Inter Result: Here is how to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Candidates will then have to log in

Step 4: The result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candiadtes should check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

The candidates can also get the results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the e-mail facility, the candidates need to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24. Only the registered candidates will be provided with their results through e-mail. The candidates, who have appeared for the examination, need to keep a check on the official website.