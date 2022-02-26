ICAI CA Inter Result 20221 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download Scores

ICAI CA Inter Result: As scheduled, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination result on Saturday, February 26, 2022. ICAI through a notification mentioned that the results may be out on Saturday or Sunday, February 27, 2022. Since it has been released, it can now be checked on the official website icai.org.

Here is the direct link to check the results

“The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022,” reads the official notification by ICAI.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 notification further stated, "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th February 2022. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result."

ICAI CA inter result: Websites to check results

icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Inter Result: Step by step guide to check scores

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "ICAI inter result"

Step 3: On the homepage, candidates will be required to log in

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

The candidates can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the e-mail facility, the candidates had to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24, 2022. Only the registered candidates will be provided with their results through e-mail.

Image: Shutterstock