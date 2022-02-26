ICAI CA Inter Results 2021 Released; Check Direct Link, Toppers' List Here

ICAI CA result 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA results 2021 on Saturday, February 26, 2022. It can be checked on the official website at icai.nic.in. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number or any other login credentials to check their CA results. The steps to check the result have been mentioned below. Here is the direct link to download the results.

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in December 2021 have been declared.

Check topper list here

Kinjal Ajemera from Kolkata has topped CA Inter 2021 December session. The score has been 690 marks out of 800. In ICAI CA Inter December 2021 session, a total of 11,868 students have passed CA Intermediate exam in new course and as many as 2,178 candidates have passed CA Intermediate in the old scheme. Kinjal Ajmera, M Yash Doshi & Jatin Poddar have topped in the December session.

ICAI CA inter result: Websites to check results

icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Inter Result: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "ICAI inter result" Step 3: On the homepage, candidates will be required to log in Step 4: The result will then be displayed on the screen Step 5: Candidates should check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

The candidates can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the e-mail facility, the candidates had to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24, 2022. Only the registered candidates will be provided with their results through e-mail.

Official notification published earlier reads, "The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022,” reads the official notification by ICAI."

