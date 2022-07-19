ICAI CA Intermediate, Post Qualification Course Exam Result To Be Out On July 21

ICAI CA Intermediate examination 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that it will release ICAI CA intermediate May result on July 21, 2022. All those candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their ICAI CA Inter result 2022 on the official website. ICAI has also announced that the results of Post Qualification Course Examinations will also be released on July 21, 2022.

ICAI CA Intermediate May result 2022 notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number." ICAI further tweeted, "Important Announcement - Results of the Post Qualification Course Examinations are likely to be declared on Thursday, 21st July 2022. Result can be checked on the ICAI Website https://icai.org"

Important Announcement - Results of the Post Qualification Course Examinations are likely to be declared on Thursday, 21st July 2022.

Result can be checked on the ICAI Website https://t.co/X1aB5lRw3c

Detailshttps://t.co/vTZb9qzgYI pic.twitter.com/rxtJ2dkpzn — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 19, 2022

In order to check the scores, students will have to go to the official website. They will have to follow the step mentioned below to check their performance. To access the ICAI CA inter result 2022, candidates will be required to key in their registration number, pin number, and roll number to the website.

ICAI Post Qualification Course Examinations result: Know how to check

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website icai.nic.in and click on the result section

Step 2: Then click on the designated result link

Step 3: A new login page would open where candidates will have to key in their registration number, pin number, and roll number to login

Step 4: Post logging in, Post Qualification Course Examinations result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download it

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scorecard

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website: icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates will have to click on the result section

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to click on the designated result link

Step 4: A new login page would open where candidates will have to key in their registration number, pin number, and roll number to login

Step 5: Post logging in, the ICAI CA Inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the same and download it

Step 7: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022 to be out on July 20

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to announce the CS Executive Entrance Test result on July 20, 2022. Along with CSEET Result 2022, CS Foundation course result will also be released on Wednesday. Once released, the ICSI CSEET result 2022 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can click on this link.