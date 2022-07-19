Last Updated:

ICAI CA Intermediate, Post Qualification Course Exam Result To Be Out On July 21

ICAI CA Intermediate and post qualification course exam results are scheduled to be released on July 21, 2022. Here is all you need to know about it.

icai CA Intermediate Examination 2022

ICAI CA Intermediate examination 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that it will release ICAI CA intermediate May result on July 21, 2022. All those candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their ICAI CA Inter result 2022 on the official website. ICAI has also announced that the results of Post Qualification Course Examinations will also be released on July 21, 2022.

ICAI CA Intermediate May result 2022 notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number."

ICAI further tweeted, "Important Announcement - Results of the Post Qualification Course Examinations are likely to be declared on Thursday, 21st July 2022. Result can be checked on the ICAI Website https://icai.org"

In order to check the scores, students will have to go to the official website. They will have to follow the step mentioned below to check their performance. To access the ICAI CA inter result 2022, candidates will be required to key in their registration number, pin number, and roll number to the website.

ICAI Post Qualification Course Examinations result: Know how to check

  • Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website icai.nic.in and click on the result section
  • Step 2: Then click on the designated result link
  • Step 3: A new login page would open where candidates will have to key in their registration number, pin number, and roll number to login
  • Step 4: Post logging in, Post Qualification Course Examinations result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the same and download it

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scorecard 

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website: icai.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates will have to click on the result section
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to click on the designated result link
  • Step 4: A new login page would open where candidates will have to key in their registration number, pin number, and roll number to login
  • Step 5: Post logging in, the ICAI CA Inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through the same and download it
  • Step 7: Candidates should take its printout for future reference 

