ICAI CA May Results 2023: 8% Pass Inter Exam, 10% Pass CA Final Exams; Here's Topper List

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final course May exams 2023 today, July 5. Only 8.33% of candidates passed the CA Final Exams and 10.24% passed the inter exams. A total of 13430 candidates including 4014 in intermediate and 2152 in final exams have qualified. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA May Results 2023 Highlights

A total of 39195 candidates appeared for the CA Inter exam.100781 took the group 1 exam and 81956 took the group 2 exam. 18.95% of group 1 candidates and 23.44% of group 2 candidates passed the CA Inter exam. A total of 25841 candidates including 57067 in group 1 and 61844 in group 2 appeared for the CA final exams. 11.91% and 31.43% of candidates passed the Group 1 and Group 2 exams, respectively.

CA Inter Toppers 2023

Y Gokul Sai Sreekar of Hyderabad bagged AIR 1 in the CA Inter exams. He got 86% marks. Noor Singla of Patiala (85.25%) and Kavya Sandeep Kothari of Mumbai(84.75%) got 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.

CA Final Toppers 2023

Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad got AIR 1 in CA final exams. He got 77% marks. 2nd topper Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai got 75.38% marks. 3rd rank holder Prakhar Varshney of New Delhi got 71.75% marks.

CA Result 2023: Here's how to download the ICAI CA May Result