ICAI CA May Results 2023: 8% Pass Inter Exam, 10% Pass CA Final Exams; Here's Topper List

ICAI CA toppers list 2023: Only 8.33% of candidates passed the CA Final Exams and 10.24% passed the inter exams. Check the toppers' names and marks here. 

Nandini Verma
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final course May exams 2023 today, July 5. Only 8.33% of candidates passed the CA Final Exams and 10.24% passed the inter exams. A total of 13430 candidates including 4014 in intermediate and 2152 in final exams have qualified.   Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA May Results 2023 Highlights

A total of 39195 candidates appeared for the CA Inter exam.100781 took the group 1 exam and 81956 took the group 2 exam. 18.95% of group 1 candidates and 23.44% of group 2 candidates passed the CA Inter exam.  A total of 25841 candidates including 57067 in group 1 and 61844 in group 2 appeared for the CA final exams. 11.91% and 31.43% of candidates passed the Group 1 and Group 2 exams, respectively.

CA Inter Toppers 2023

Y Gokul Sai Sreekar of Hyderabad bagged AIR 1 in the CA Inter exams. He got 86% marks. Noor Singla of Patiala (85.25%) and Kavya Sandeep Kothari of Mumbai(84.75%) got 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.

CA Final Toppers 2023

Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad got AIR 1 in CA final exams. He got 77% marks. 2nd topper Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai got 75.38% marks. 3rd rank holder Prakhar Varshney of New Delhi got 71.75% marks.

CA Result 2023: Here's how to download the ICAI CA May Result

  • Step 1: To download the CA Inter or Final May Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of the ICAI examination.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CA Intermediate or Final Result 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their roll number and registration number
  • Step 4: The CA Inter results for May 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
