ICAI CA Result 2022 For May Session Declared, Check Direct Link And Toppers' List Here

ICAI CA 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 15 has released the CA final exam result 2022. The May session result has been released on July 15 in the first half. Candidates who appeared for the CA final exam in May 2022 can check their scores now. It has been uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below. List of important dates and steps to check result are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link attached below to check scores. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the result release.

CA Final May 2022 Exams: Check toppers details here

Rank 1 has been secured by Meet Anil Shah. He secured 642 out of 800 marks Rank 2 has been secured by Akshat Goyal. He secured 639 out of 800 marks Rank 3 has been secured by Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi. She managed to score 611 out of 800 marks

ICAI CA final exams 2022: List of official websites to check scores

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Along with the ICAI CA Final exam result, the institute has also released the merit list. In order to download the result, candidates will have to login at the official website icai.nic.in. They should be ready with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to log in.

ICAI CA Result 2022: Check important dates here

CA Final Result 2022 has been released on July 15, 2022

CA Final May Exams were conducted between May 14 and May 30, 2022

Here's how to check ICAI CA final result 2022