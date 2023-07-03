ICAI CA Results 2023 For Inter, Final Course May Exams To Be Declared On July 5

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for declaring the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final course May exams 2023. The CA results will be declared on July 5. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- icai.nic.in, after it is declared.
ICAI conducted the exam CA inter group 1 on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023. CA Inter Group 2 exams were held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. ICAI CA final course exam 2023 was conducted from May 2 to 17. Click here to read the official notice.
In other news, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) launched a new scheme of education and training for CA courses on July 1. The new curriculum was launched by President of India Draupadi Murmu in an event marking the 75th Chartered Accountants' Day. Click here to check the CA syllabus and prospectus of the new scheme.
