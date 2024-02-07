English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:07 IST

ICAI to announce CA Foundation Result for December 2023 on February 7

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date 2023: As per the latest notification, the CA Foundation 2023 results are scheduled to be declared on February 7, 2024.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the result date for the CA Foundation examination held in December 2023/January 2024. As per the latest notification, the CA Foundation 2023 results are scheduled to be declared on February 7, 2024. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can access them on the official website at www.icai.org.

The official announcement on the ICAI website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

The CA Foundation 2023 exam was conducted in offline mode from December 31 to January 6 at approximately 290 exam centers across the country. Successful candidates in the CA Foundation exam will be eligible to apply for the CA Inter examination, which represents the second level of the CA programme.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Result:

Visit the Official Website: Access the official ICAI website at icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on the Result Link: On the homepage, locate and click on the result link for CA Foundation 2023.

Enter Login Details: Key in your login credentials, including your roll number and other required information.

View and Download Results: Once logged in, the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can view and download the results for their reference.

Keep a Hard Copy: It is advised to keep a hard copy of the results for future reference and documentation.

The announcement of the CA Foundation results is crucial for aspiring Chartered Accountants, and the ICAI has provided a user-friendly online platform for candidates to check their results efficiently. Candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the official ICAI website for any additional information or updates regarding the result declaration.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:07 IST

