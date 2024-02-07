English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

ICAI to declare CA Foundation Results 2023 tomorrow, here's how to check

ICAI is set to release the results of the CA Foundation exams on February 7, 2024. Here's how to check the results at caresults.icai.org.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the results of the CA Foundation exams on February 7, 2024. Candidates who took the exam in December and January can access their results on the official ICAI website. To check the results, candidates need to enter their registration number and roll number.

According to an official notification on the ICAI website, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate will have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number."

How to check CA Foundation Results?

  1. Visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
  2. Look for the result link on the homepage.
  3. Log in with your credentials: roll number, registration number, and captcha code.
  4. Submit the information and download your scorecard.
  5. Take a printout for future reference.

The foundation exams took place on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. The Foundation Examination serves as an entry point for the Chartered Accountancy profession, open to candidates who passed the class 12 board exam or an equivalent recognized examination. The exam consists of a Descriptive cum Objective type examination of 400 marks, comprising four papers. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate across all four papers in one sitting to pass the Foundation Examination.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

