Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

ICAR AIEEA PG 2024, AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) Registrations Begin; Here's How To Apply Online

NTA has opened ICAR AIEEA PG 2024, AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) registration window. Here's how to register online. The last date to apply is May 11.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission (ICAR AIEEA) PG 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online on the official website, icar.nta.in, until May 11.

Application Form Correction Window Opens May 13

Applicants will have the opportunity to edit their ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 application forms from May 13 to May 15. The correction facility will be accessible solely through online mode. The examination for ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 29, as per the official dates.

How to register for IARI AIEEA

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of ICAR AIEEA PG 2024, which is https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ 

Navigate to Registration: Look for the registration or application link on the homepage.

Click on Registration: Click on the registration link to start the registration process.

Provide Details: Fill in all the required details in the registration form accurately. This may include personal details, educational qualifications, contact information, etc.

Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, such as photograph, signature, and any other required certificates.

Pay Application Fee: Pay the prescribed application fee online using the available payment options.

Submit Form: After filling in all the details and paying the fee, review the information provided and submit the registration form.

Take Printout: Once the registration is successful, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee Details

Candidates are required to pay the following application fees for ICAR AIEEA PG 2024:

  • General Category: Rs 1,120
  • Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 1,100
  • Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Transgender: Rs 550

Eligibility Criteria for ICAR AIEEA PG 2024

To be eligible for ICAR AIEEA PG 2024, candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Completion of a graduation program with a duration of four/six years.
  • Candidates with a three-year bachelor's degree will not be considered for admission, except for specific courses at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI).
  • Indian citizenship and a minimum age of 19 years as of August 31, 2024, are mandatory requirements. No exceptions will be made regarding the minimum age criterion.

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

