ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card Out, Re-exam From July 7, Here's How To Download

ICAR IARI Admit Card: Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) research institute, IARI has released the admit cards for the recruitment re-exam for the post of technician (T-1). The re-exam will be held from July 7 to 10. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket online from the official website- iari.res.in.

Earlier, the IARI Technician examination was conducted on 28 Feb, 2, 4, and 5 March 2022 but the exam got cancelled due to some reasons. ICAR is conducting a re-exam in July this year.

How to download ICAR IARI Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at - iari.res.in.

Go to the IARI News Section

Click on the link that reads "ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023

A login page will open

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your ICAR IARI admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

The exam is being held for 802 vacancies. The exam will be held in CBT mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. IARI Technician re-exams will be held in various shifts with timing from 9:00 AM- 10:30 AM,12:30 PM- 2:00 PM,4:00 PM to 5:30 PM and others. Candidates can check the exam schedule and timing in detail on the official website.