ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card Out, Re-exam From July 7, Here's How To Download

ICAR IARI Admit Card: Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) research institute, IARI has released the admit cards for the recruitment re-exam for the post of technician (T-1). The re-exam will be held from July 7 to 10. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket online from the official website- iari.res.in.
The exam is being held for 802 vacancies. The exam will be held in CBT mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. IARI Technician re-exams will be held in various shifts with timing from 9:00 AM- 10:30 AM,12:30 PM- 2:00 PM,4:00 PM to 5:30 PM and others. Candidates can check the exam schedule and timing in detail on the official website.
