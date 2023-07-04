Last Updated:

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card Out, Re-exam From July 7, Here's How To Download

ICAR IARI Admit Card: Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) research institute, IARI has released the admit cards for the technician re-exam.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
icar iari

Image: Unsplash


ICAR IARI Admit Card: Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) research institute, IARI has released the admit cards for the recruitment re-exam for the post of technician (T-1). The re-exam will be held from July 7 to 10. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket online from the official website- iari.res.in.

Earlier, the IARI Technician examination was conducted on 28 Feb, 2, 4, and 5 March 2022 but the exam got cancelled due to some reasons. ICAR is conducting a re-exam in July this year. 

How to download ICAR IARI Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at - iari.res.in.
  • Go to the IARI News Section
  • Click on the link that reads "ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your login credentials and submit 
  • Your ICAR IARI admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

The exam is being held for 802 vacancies. The exam will be held in CBT mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. IARI Technician re-exams will be held in various shifts with timing from 9:00 AM- 10:30 AM,12:30 PM- 2:00 PM,4:00 PM to 5:30 PM and others. Candidates can check the exam schedule and timing in detail on the official website. 

READ | IGNOU launches 4 new MSc courses, apply before July 15
READ | GPAT final answer key 2023 OUT, 4 questions dropped; Here's direct link
READ | Indian Navy Agniveer SSR admit card 2023 OUT, here's how to download
READ | ICAR AIEEA discontinued from this year, admissions through CUET UG scores: NTA

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT