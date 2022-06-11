ICAR IARI Technician Result 2022: Here's How To Download Results

ICAR IARI Result 2022: The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Technician Exam 2022 Result is expected to be released soon. Once declared, the result can be checked by visiting the official website of the institute - www.iari.res.in. Till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of the result, but it is speculated that the result will be announced in the coming weeks. The examination for the post of Technician Grade 1 was held in the months of February and March 2022. The answer key was released on March 9, 2022.

According to the official information, all those candidates who will qualify for the exam will be called for one-year on-the-job training, provided by the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute. A certificate will be provided by the Director of the concerned institute after successful completion of the one-year training period. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 802 posts at ICAR will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step by step process to download the ICAR IARI Result.

ICAR IARI Vacancy Details

Pay scale

The pay scale of Rs 21700 (Basic) along with allowances Level 3 Index 1 (7th CPC) will be provided to the selected candidates.

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2022: Here's how to check the ICAR IARI Technician Exam Result 2022

Step 1: Once declared, candidates need to visit the official website of ICAR IARI-iari.res.in and go click on the ‘ICAR-IARI Post for Technician (T-1)'.

Then, click on the result link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter "User ID" and "Password"

Step 4: Download the ICAR T1 Result 2022 and print it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)