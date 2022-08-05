ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2022 For June Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the Institute of Cost Accountants of India Committee on Management Accounting, ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2022. The result for the June examination has been released on August 5, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam, should be ready with their identification number to access their CMA foundation result 2022. ICMAI has uploaded the ICAI CMA foundation result 2022 PDF on the official website icmai.in. The steps to check the same have been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned here to download the result online.

The result has been released for the ICMAI CMA foundation June exam which was conducted on July 8, 2022. Candidates can also raise request verification if they are not satisfied with result. Candidates are allowed to request verification within 30 days after the result is declared and a fee of Rs 250 is payable for the verification.

ICMAI CMA Result: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, candidates should look for result tab

Step 3: Then they will have to click on the link which reads, 'Result for June 2022 Foundation Examinations'

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their Identification No. to view the result

Step 5: Candidates also have the option of scrolling through the PDF file to find their roll number

Step 6: Post entering the identification number, the ICMAI CMA Result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Candidates should go through it and download the same

Step 8: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Details to be mentioned on result

Name of candidate

Their roll number

Section wise marks

Aggregate marks

Candidates should know that in order to qualify ICMAI CMA exam 2022, they had to score at least 40% marks in each subject and a total 50% in all papers cumulatively. Here is the direct link to check result online. For more details, candidates can go to the official website icmai.in.