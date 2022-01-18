ICMAI CMA Result 2021 For Foundation Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

ICMAI CMA Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 on Monday, January 17, 2022. The result that has been released is for the Foundation exams that were conducted in the month of December 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website. Steps to check scorecards, important dates, and the direct link have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA exam: Check important dates here

ICMAI CMA exam was conducted between December 8 and 15, 2021

Result has been released on January 17, 2022

ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22: Here is how to check scores

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the tab that reads, 'Results' and then look for the link that reads, 'Result for December 2021 Foundation Examination.'

Candidates will then have to enter their Identification No. to view the result

Candidates also have the option of scrolling through the PDF file to find their roll number

Post entering the identification number, the ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

CMA 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 was conducted in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus was followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 was conducted in online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 was conducted for 100 marks and had 50 MCQs.

Candidates must know that the result which has been released is for the Foundation exams. The ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 for other exams like Intermediate, will be released later. The scorecards will display roll numbers, marks, qualifying status, and other details.