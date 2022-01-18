Last Updated:

ICMAI CMA Result 2021 For Foundation Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

ICMAI CMA result 2021-22 has been released for the foundation exam which was conducted in Dec 2021. The scorecards can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ICMAI CMA Result

Image: Shutterstock


ICMAI CMA Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 on Monday, January 17, 2022. The result that has been released is for the Foundation exams that were conducted in the month of December 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website. Steps to check scorecards, important dates, and the direct link have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website icmai.in. 

ICMAI CMA exam: Check important dates here

  • ICMAI CMA exam was conducted between December 8 and 15, 2021
  • Result has been released on January 17, 2022

ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22: Here is how to check scores

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in.  
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the tab that reads, 'Results' and then look for the link that reads, 'Result for December 2021 Foundation Examination.' 
  • Candidates will then have to enter their Identification No. to view the result
  • Candidates also have the option of scrolling through the PDF file to find their roll number 
  • Post entering the identification number, the ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through it and download the same
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference 

Here is the direct link to check scores

CMA 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 was conducted in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus was followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 was conducted in online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 was conducted for 100 marks and had 50 MCQs. 

Candidates must know that the result which has been released is for the Foundation exams. The ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 for other exams like Intermediate, will be released later. The scorecards will display roll numbers, marks, qualifying status, and other details.

READ | AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 8700 teacher posts; Here's direct link
READ | NVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for 1925 Group A, B & C posts
READ | BSF invites applications for 2788 Constable Tradesman posts, check recruitment details
READ | BPSC Recruitment: Apply for 286 Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts
READ | ICMAI CMA Admit Card out for December exam, here's how to download
Tags: ICMAI CMA Result, ICMAI CMA, CMA Result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND