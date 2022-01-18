ICMAI CMA Result 2021 For Foundation Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICMAI CMA Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 on Monday, January 17, 2022. The result that has been released is for the Foundation exams that were conducted in the month of December 2021. Registered candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website. Steps to check scorecards, important dates, and the direct link have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website icmai.in.
As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 was conducted in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus was followed this year. The CMA exam 2021 was conducted in online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC, or any other device. CMA Exam 2021 was conducted for 100 marks and had 50 MCQs.
Candidates must know that the result which has been released is for the Foundation exams. The ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22 for other exams like Intermediate, will be released later. The scorecards will display roll numbers, marks, qualifying status, and other details.