ICMAI CMA Results 2023 Date: CMA June Inter, Final Results To Be Declared On September 26

ICMAI CMA Results 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, also known as ICMAI, has announced the date for releasing the CMA Inter and Final results 2023. ICMAI will declare the results for June session exams on September 26. The exams were held from July 15 to 22. Candidates who appeared for th exams will be able to check their CMA June Inter or Final exam results online on icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June exams were held in two shifts. For the CMA inter and final exams, the first shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second or afternoon shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm.

How to check ICMAI CMA Result 2023?

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India – icmai.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, candidates should look for result tab

Step 3: Then they will have to click on the link which reads, 'Result for June 2023 Inter or Final Examinations'

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their Identification No. to view the result

Step 5: Candidates also have the option of scrolling through the PDF file to find their roll number

Step 6: Post entering the identification number, the ICMAI CMA Result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Candidates should go through it and download the same

Step 8: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference.