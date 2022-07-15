ICSE 10th Result 2022 Not Releasing Today; Know When To Expect 10th, 12th Results

ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was expected to release the ICSE 10th Result 2022 and ISC Class 12 result on July 15, 2022. However, reports suggest that the result will not be released today or tomorrow. The official has said that the result date has not been decided yet. Once decided, out will be announced by the board.

It is predicted that the result will be released in the next or third week of July 2022. Once released, students will be able to access and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards by following the steps mentioned below. This year, the board conducted exam in two terms. The first semester exam results are out already and the second semester exam results for Class 10th and 12th exams are awaited. The final result will be announced now along with the term 2 results.

ICSE Results 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check the Term 2 results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the official website, click on the "ICSE results 2022" link (To be noted that the link will bebactivated after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the columns with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

ISC Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check results online