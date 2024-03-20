There are a total of 10 subjects in ICSE Class 10, one needs to reduce them to 6 main heads. For example, English language and English literature are clubbed as one subject and the 'English marks' are actually the average of these two subjects.

Biology, Chemistry, and Physics marks are combined as one subject that comes under 'Science'

History and Geography are joined to make 'Social Science'.

Other main subjects are Commerce, Hindi/Regional language (second language), and Math.

Out of these six subjects, English marks can't be left as it is a compulsory subject.

Students needs to choose the best four out of the five remaining subjects.

This marking system is known as the 'best five system' for calculating the ICSE Marks percentage. Read more here