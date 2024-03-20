Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:51 IST
ICSE class 10 result 2022 updates: CISCE ICSE results out, 99.97% of students pass
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the class 10 result today at 5 pm, 2022. Students can now check and download their results by visiting the official website of ICSE - cisce.org.
12: 50 IST, March 20th 2024
There are a total of 10 subjects in ICSE Class 10, one needs to reduce them to 6 main heads. For example, English language and English literature are clubbed as one subject and the 'English marks' are actually the average of these two subjects.
Biology, Chemistry, and Physics marks are combined as one subject that comes under 'Science'
History and Geography are joined to make 'Social Science'.
Other main subjects are Commerce, Hindi/Regional language (second language), and Math.
Out of these six subjects, English marks can't be left as it is a compulsory subject.
Students needs to choose the best four out of the five remaining subjects.
This marking system is known as the 'best five system' for calculating the ICSE Marks percentage. Read more here
12: 50 IST, March 20th 2024
Four students top the exam with 99.8 per cent, 34 students share second rank with 99.6 pc. (With Inputs from PTI)
5: 43 IST, July 17th 2022
- Number of Candidates Appeared: 231,063
- Pass Percentage: 99.97%
- Girls have done better than Boys, pass percentage of girls is: 99.98%
- Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.97%
5: 23 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10 Results have been released and the toppers list is expected to be out shortly.
5: 19 IST, July 17th 2022
The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 has been declared. A total of 99.97 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully this time.
12: 50 IST, March 20th 2024
Step 1: For checking the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results
Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option
Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation
Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result
Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference
12: 50 IST, March 20th 2024
Step 1: At first, students will have to open the messaging app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883
Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper
12: 49 IST, March 20th 2024
Step 1: Students should open the DigiLocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: They should create their account by providing the required details and mobile number
Step 3: Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent to the mobile number
Step 4: Once the ID is created, students should log in using the credentials
Step 5: They should choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list
Step 6: Candidates will have to provide their unique ID or roll number as required and submit
Step 7: Post submitting the details, the digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, download it
12: 49 IST, March 20th 2024
2021- 99.98%
2020- 99.33%
2019- 98.54%
2018- 98.51%
2017- 98.52%
12: 49 IST, March 20th 2024
Students who appeared for ICSE board exams can check semester 2 on their phone. They need to send SMS in the following format: Type ICSE and send it to 09248082883.
5: 11 IST, July 17th 2022
Students can also collect their ICSE 10th mark sheet from their respective schools.
12: 49 IST, March 20th 2024
To pass the two-term exams, students had to clear the exams combined. This means, the pass or fail status is declared based on the final score and not term-wise.
12: 49 IST, March 20th 2024
ICSE 10th Results have been released. ICSE Toppers list 2022 will also be announced shortly. Stay connected.
5: 05 IST, July 17th 2022
ICSE Class 10th Results have been released. Here's direct link to check the scores.
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE 10th Class result.
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
It is advised that students must keep their ICSE admit cards ready with them to get the details while logging into the official website.
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
ICSE 10th Result rechecking module will be activated from July 17, 5 PM. The candidates can apply for rechecking till July 23 on the website- cisce.org by paying Rs 1000 per paper per subject.
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
ICSE Class 10 Results will be released on the official website in the next 2 mins. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog.
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent.
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
12: 48 IST, March 20th 2024
The highly-awaited ICSE 10th Results will be out in the next few minutes.
12: 47 IST, March 20th 2024
ICSE Class 10th Results will be released in the next ten minutes. Stay connected to this website for LIVE updates.v
12: 47 IST, March 20th 2024
"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
12: 47 IST, March 20th 2024
"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers. The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," he added.
12: 47 IST, March 20th 2024
Students can check ICSE Class 10th Result by visiting these websites:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
12: 47 IST, March 20th 2024
Just 20 minutes left for the ICSE, Class 10 result 2022. The ICSE result will be announced at 5 pm.
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards after that from the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
To check the result of ICSE 10th, students will have to use their login credentials - index number, UID and captcha code.
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
ICSE Class 10 Results will be released at 5 pm. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
The result will be declared online and no hard copy will be mailed to students.
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the ICSE Result 2022 at 5 pm today (July 17, Sunday),
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
12: 46 IST, March 20th 2024
Name and personal details
School, exam centre names
Pass / fail staus
Percentage calculation, Marks total
Final result calcualtion based on term 1, term 2 formula
12: 45 IST, March 20th 2024
In 2021, the pass percentage in ICSE exam was recorded 99.98 per cent.
12: 45 IST, March 20th 2024
In case, candidates who are not satisfied with the ICSE exam result can apply for rechecking from July 17 to 23. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.
12: 45 IST, March 20th 2024
The minimum passing marks in ICSE exam for each paper and in overall category is 33 per cent.
12: 44 IST, March 20th 2024
According to board secretary Gerry Arathoon, the result will be announced with both the first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score.
12: 44 IST, March 20th 2024
Candidates must take note that they can download their results by using the principal's login ID and password.
12: 44 IST, March 20th 2024
To know all about the ICSE class 10 result, candidates can click on this link.
12: 44 IST, March 20th 2024
12: 44 IST, March 20th 2024
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to release the class 10 result on July 17, 2022.
12: 44 IST, March 20th 2024
The result will be released on July 17, 2022
It will be released at 5 pm
12: 43 IST, March 20th 2024
Type ICSE space and write your seven-digit unique ID and send it to 09248082883. The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.
12: 43 IST, March 20th 2024
Result can be checked on official website
It can be checked via SMS
It can also be checked on DigiLocker
12: 43 IST, March 20th 2024
Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to the CAREERS Portal on CISCE official website -cisce.org
Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the menu bar and click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results
Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option
Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation
Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result
Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference
Published July 17th, 2022 at 10:12 IST
