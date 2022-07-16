ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow: Where And How To Check ICSE Scorecard

Quick links:
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: The CISCE has announced that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be released on July 17 at 5 pm. According to board secretary Gerry Arathoon, the result will be announced with both the first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score. Candidates must take note that they can download their results by using the principal's login ID and password. All those candidates who have not appeared for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent, and their results will not be declared, he said.
According to the official notice, "The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM." The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website, and through SMS. "
"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2, and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers, "he added.