ICSE, ISC Results 2022 Declared At Results.cisce.org, See How To Get Scores On SMS

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISC semester-1 results 2022 today at 10 am. As the results are out, candidates are now able to check their results online. The ICSE, ISC results are available on the official website - results.cisce.org. Moreover, students can also get their results via SMS. Candidates who wish to get their ICSE results 2022 or ISC results 2022 via SMS will have to follow the steps given below.

ICSE, ISC Results 2022 Live Updates

How to get ICSE Results 2022 via SMS

Open the 'Message box' on your mobile phone

Go to 'compose message'

Type "ICSE "

Send the message to 09248082883.

You are done!

You will get your results/ scores on your mobile via SMS.

How to get ISC Results 2022 on SMS

Open the 'Message box' on your mobile phone

Go to 'compose message'

Type "ISC "

Send the message to 09248082883.

You are done!

You will get your results/ scores on your mobile via SMS.

How to check ICSE, ISC Results 2022 online

Step 1: To download ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the result link.

Step 2: Candidates must now choose their class.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter credentials such as their unique ID, index number, and other required information into the login window.

Step 4: Then, log in and download the result.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the result for future needs.

Direct link to check ICSE, ISC Results 2022

Re-evaluation for ICSE, ISC Results 2022

If candidates are dissatisfied with the results, they can request that they be rechecked. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results are expected soon.

"The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of "online transcripts and result tabulation," an official statement of CISCE said.