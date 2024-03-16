Advertisement

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISC semester-1 results 2022 today at 10 am. As the results are out, candidates are now able to check their results online. The ICSE, ISC results are available on the official website - results.cisce.org. Moreover, students can also get their results via SMS. Candidates who wish to get their ICSE results 2022 or ISC results 2022 via SMS will have to follow the steps given below.

Re-evaluation for ICSE, ISC Results 2022

If candidates are dissatisfied with the results, they can request that they be rechecked. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results are expected soon.

"The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of "online transcripts and result tabulation," an official statement of CISCE said.