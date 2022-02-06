ICSE, ISC Results 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Release Time & Steps To Download Results

CISCE Board exam results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will be releasing the class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board result on Monday, February 7, 2022. The result release date was announced on February 4 and the result will be out on Feb 7 in the first half at 10 am. The result, once released will be uploaded on the careers portal of the council. The official websites on which results will be uploaded and steps to check results have been mentioned below.

"The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of "online transcripts and result tabulation," an official statement said.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format earlier, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

Websites to check results

results.cisce.org cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Marksheet: Check steps to download

Step 1: In the first step towards downloading ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the result link.

Step 2: Candidates must now choose their class.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials such as their unique ID, index number, and other required information into the login window.

Step 4: Then, log in and download the result.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future needs.

Here is how to check ICSE results through SMS

Step 1: Enter the following information: ICSE (space) 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 2: For ISC results, type ISC (space) 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID).

Step 3: Finally, send the message to (+09248082883).

Process of rechecking

If candidates are dissatisfied with the results, they can request that they be rechecked. They will be charged with recheck charges of Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10, 2022.