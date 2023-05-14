Last Updated:

ICSE, ISC Results 2023 Out: Know When And How To Apply For Rechecking Of CISCE Results

ICSE Results 2023: Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking of ICSE, ISC results online. Know when and how to apply.

Nandini Verma
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the CISCE Board exams can check their results online. The ICSE and ISC mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website- results.cisce.org. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking of results online. 

Direct link to check ICSE, ISC Results 2023

How to apply for ICSE and ISC result re-checking?

  • Visit the official website- cisce.org 
  • Click on the 'Examination' tab to go to the CAREERS portal
  • Now, click on the 'Re-checking' tab
  • Now, log in using the credentials 
  • Choose the students' details and the subject 
  • Pay the application fee and submit it.

Candidates must note that only the school principals can apply for re-checking of their students' result on their behalf. The students must ask their school principals for the same. It must be noted that the re-checking portal has been opened at 3 pm on May 14 and the last date to apply is May 21. No further requests will be entertained after the deadline. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for re-checking each paper.  

How to download ICSE, ISC Results 2023?

  • Step 1: Go to the official website at results.cisce.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link or 'ICSE Results 2023' link
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details like Unique ID number, index number, and captcha as shown on screen.
  • Step 4: After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference

 

