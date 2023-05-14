ICSE, ISC Results 2023 Out: Know When And How To Apply For Rechecking Of CISCE Results

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the CISCE Board exams can check their results online. The ICSE and ISC mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website- results.cisce.org. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking of results online.

How to apply for ICSE and ISC result re-checking?

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on the 'Examination' tab to go to the CAREERS portal

Now, click on the 'Re-checking' tab

Now, log in using the credentials

Choose the students' details and the subject

Pay the application fee and submit it.

Candidates must note that only the school principals can apply for re-checking of their students' result on their behalf. The students must ask their school principals for the same. It must be noted that the re-checking portal has been opened at 3 pm on May 14 and the last date to apply is May 21. No further requests will be entertained after the deadline. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for re-checking each paper.

How to download ICSE, ISC Results 2023?