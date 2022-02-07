ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022: Here Are Steps To Check And Download Results

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) which has concluded the Semester I examination for Class 10, 12 last month will announce the results today, February 7, at 10 am. The CISCE will declare semester 1 mark sheets on cisce.org, results.cisce.org, and on the Careers portal of the board. Through the Careers portal, only schools can check ICSE, ISC results. While through the two board websites, and via SMS, students can download their mark sheets.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC results 2022

Visit cisce.org website and click on the result link displayed on the homepage. Next, select class — ICSE or ISC. Enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha code displayed on the page. Submit the details to download mark your sheet

How to get ICSE, ISC Results on SMS

To check the mark sheet via SMS, students can type their Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

The council had earlier clarified. that the term 1 mark sheets will have details of scores and be provided without the pass/fail status. In a related update, ICSE semester 2 Board Exams 2022 are scheduled in March or April 2022. The exams are likely to be held in a subjective format. As of now, ISCE term 2 exam dates are not announced. But they are expected to be out by end of February. Students are advised to check the official website to stay updated with the exam dates.

(Image: PTI)