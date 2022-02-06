ICSE ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

ICSE, ISC Term 1 2022 Result: The students who have appeared in the Term 1 examination are eagerly waiting for the results. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Term 1 results tomorrow, Monday, February 7. According to the official notice issued by the CISCE, "The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination."

The notice further read, "The overall result, i.e., pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/eligible for compartment examination, will only be declared after the completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

Here's how to check your ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022

Step 1: To check the Term 1 results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the "ICSE/ISC results in 2022" link (which will be active after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the blanks with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

ICSE ISC semester 1 results 2022: See how to apply for recheck | More details

If students are not satisfied, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. It is advised that students must regularly check the official website for more details and fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock