ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2021-2022 Declared; How To Check, Direct Link And More

ICSE, ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 has now been declared. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results at 10:00 AM on Monday. The students who appeared in the Term 1 examinations can now check their results online. The students are advised to visit the official website of the Board to check and download the results.
According to the earlier official notice issued by the CISCE, "The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination." The notice further read, "The overall result, i.e., pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/eligible for compartment examination, will only be declared after the completion of the Semester 2 Examination."
If students are not satisfied with the marks attained, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. It is advised that students must regularly check the official website for more details and fresh updates.