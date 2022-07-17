ICSE Result 2022: 4 Students Top The Charts, 99.7% Of Students Pass Class 10

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 has been released. The results have been announced with both the first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check the ICSE Class 10 Results by visiting the official website of ICSE.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 231,063 students appeared in the ICSE Class 10 Exam. Of these, 99.97% students cleared the 10th exam successfully this time. According to the official information, girls have done better than boys, pass percentage of girls is 99.98% and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.97%

Toppers list

Four students have secured top rank in the exam with 99.8% aggregate - Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, and Kanishka Mittal. All the students secured first position in the ICSE exam with 499 marks, while 34 students share second rank with 99.6%.

ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Websites to check

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Here's how to check class 10 or matric result

Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option

Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation

Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

Here's direct link to check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 - Click Here

CISCE ICSE Result: Know how to check results through SMS

Step 1: Candidates should open the message app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883

Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper

Here's how to check ICSE Result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should open the DigiLocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: They should create their account by providing the required details and mobile number

Step 3: Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent to the mobile number

Step 4: Once the ID is created, students should log in using the credentials

Step 5: They should choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list

Step 6: Candidates will have to provide their unique ID or roll number as required and submit

Step 7: Post submitting the details, the digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, download it

Image: PTI/ Representative