ICSE Result 2022 Declared, What Is Captcha Code In ICSE Result? Know More

ICSE class 10 result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has released the class 10 result on July 17, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the result by visiting the official websites. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.

Students should know that they will have to enter UID, index number, and captcha code to check result. In case they fail to enter any of these details correctly, they will face issues in downloading results. Read to know what is Captcha in ICSE result.

Official websites to check ICSE Class 10 result 2022

cisce.org results.cisce.org

What is Captcha in ICSE Result?

For checking the result, registered candidates will have to enter details like name, unique ID number, and roll number. On the result page, below all the login buttons, students will find a box where they will have to enter the captcha code. The Captcha code is a six-letter code that is visible to the viewer in different styles. Captcha codes may vary in colours, fonts, and even font sizes.

Below the Captcha Code, a box will be available for the students so that they can type those above-mentioned alphabets and numbers into the box. While entering the captcha code on the official website, students will have to be careful and must make no mistakes. A wrong Captcha code could lead to a more complicated code appearing on the screen next. Many of the Captcha codes can appear to be tricky, as it could be difficult to figure out whether an alphabet has been written in capital/upper case or small/lower case. After filling in the Captcha code, students will have to click on the submit button. Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on their screen.

