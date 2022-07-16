ICSE Result 2022: How To Check ICSE Class 10 Results Via SMS And Digilocker

ICSE Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE or class 10 results 2022 tomorrow, July 17. The results will be released at 5 pm on Sunday. The ICSE Result 2022 date and time were confirmed by Gerry Arathoon, secretary of CISCE, on Saturday evening.

Students who have appeared for ICSE semester 1 and 2 exams will get their results tomorrow. Both the semesters will get equal weightage in preparing the final score. Candidates who did not appear for any of the semesters will be marked absent and won't get their ICSE Result.

ICSE Class 10th Result: Where to check ICSE class 10 results 2022

CISCE career portal on official website

Digilocker

Via SMS

CISCE Class 10 Result | Here's how to get ICSE result 2022 via SMS

Type ICSE space and write your seven-digit unique ID

For example "ICSE 1234567"

and send it to 09248082883

The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.

Here's how to check ICSE Result on Digilocker

Open Digilocker app or visit Digilocker.gov.in

Create your account by providing the required details and mobile number

Authenticate it by OTP that will be sent on your mobile number

Once your ID is created, login using the credentials

Choose on CISCE ICSE Marksheet option given in the drop-down list

Provide your unique ID or roll number as required and submit

Your digitally signed ICSE Marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download it.

The digitally signed marksheet will be published 24 years after the result is declared.

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Here's how to check results on official website

Step 1: To check the ICSE Class 10 Result candidates need to visit the CAREERS Portal on CISCE official website -cisce.org

Step 2: Then, on the Menu Bar, click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Reports" option

Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation

Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result

Image: PTI