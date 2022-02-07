ICSE Results 2022: What Is The Passing Mark Of ISC, ICSE Results 2022?

ICSE, ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 has now been declared. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results at 10:00 AM on Monday. The students who appeared in the Term 1 examinations can now check their results online. The students are advised to visit the official website of the Board to check and download the results.

Ahead of announcing the results, the education board had revealed the minimum requirement to clear the exams. As informed by the council, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent n aggregate and per subject to pass. The council had earlier cleared that the students will only be getting their marks and no merit list will be released as of now.

CISCE passing marks

According to the earlier official notice issued by the CISCE, "The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination." The notice further read, "The overall result, i.e., pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/eligible for compartment examination, will only be declared after the completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

Last year the overall pass percentage of class 10 was 100 and class 12 was 99.93 per cent. The board did not release the topper list or merit list last year as exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later the board had revealed its evaluation criteria allowing students to double-check the marks awarded.

ICSE ISC semester 1 results 2022: See how to apply for recheck

If students are not satisfied with the marks attained, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. It is advised that students must regularly check the official website for more details and fresh updates.

Here's how to check your ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the "ICSE/ISC results in 2022" link (which will be active after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the blanks with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

Here's how to check your ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS

To get ICSE Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC to 09248082883.

