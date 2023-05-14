ICSE Results 2023 Declared By CISCE; Here's Direct Link, List Of Websites To Check Marks

ICSE Results 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results for ICSE class 10th results 2023 today, May 14. The result was released at 3 pm as scheduled. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE class 10th exams this year can check their results online.

CISCE conducted the ICSE or class 10th Board Exams 2023 from February 27 to March 29, 2023. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023. CISCE has also released ISC Class 12th results 2023 today. Click here to know where and how to check ISC Results online.

List of websites to check ICSE Results 2023?

cisce.org results.cisce.org digilocker.gov.in umang.gov.in

How to check CISCE ICSE Results 2023?

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ICSE results 2023" link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

How to check ICSE Results on Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple Store or Play Store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CISCE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CISCE board roll number

Step 7: The ICSE result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check ICSE results on UMANG app