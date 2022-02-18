ICSI CS December Result 2021 Date For Professional & Executive Course Out

CA December result 2021: ICSI CS December Result 2021 has been released by Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The result date has been released for Professional and Executive course. Candidates who took the examination conducted in December 2021 will be able to check the result on February 25, 2022. It can be checked on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu. Check result release date and time here.

ICSI CS December Result 2021: Check date and time

The Professional Programme result will be announced on February 25 at 11 am

Executive Programme result will be out on February 25 at 2 pm

Check other important dates here

Next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held between June 1 and June 10, 2022

The registration process for the examination will begin from February 26, 2022

Official notification highlights

Official notification reads, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.”

It further reads, “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Out

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021. The result has been released on February 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations can check the results by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to check the results, students are advised to be ready with their registration number and PIN or password. Those who have registered for their result on e-mail would be getting the mail. ICAI had released an official statement which reads, "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022."