ICSI CS December result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI has released the CS Professional results on Friday, February 25, 2022. CS Executive results will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates will be able to check the same on the official website icsi.edu. The result release date was announced on February 18, 2022. Along with date, timings were also announced. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number or any other login credentials to check their CS results. The steps to check the result have been mentioned below.

CS professional, executive result 2021: Check result date and time here

CS Professional Result 2021 will be out on February 25, 2022 at 11 am

CS Executive Result 2021 will be out on February 25, 2022 at 2 pm

Official notification highlights

Official notification reads, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.”

It further reads, “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

Here is how to check CS result

Step 1: In the first step, candidates who took the exam should go to the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the relevant link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required log-in credentials

Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be diaplayed on screen.

Step 5: Candidates should check the same and should take its printout for future reference

CS December 2021 result: What's next?

Institute is supposed to release the exam forms for the upcoming exams on February 26, 2022. CS Professional, Executive exams for the upcoming session will be conducted between June 1 and June 10, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website of ICSI.