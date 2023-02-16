ICSI CS December Results 2022 For Professional, Executive Exams To Be Declared On Feb 25

ICSI CS December 2022 Result Date: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive, Professional exam result dates. As per the latest schedule released by ICSI, the results for CS executive exam and CS professional exam will be declared on February 25. ICSI CS Professional and Executive Examinations were held from December 21 to December 30.

According to the official notice issued by ICSI, the CS Professional programme result will be declared at 11 am. The result for the Executive programme will be declared at 2 pm on February 25. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.

After the declaration of results, individual candidates' subject-wise break-up of scores will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards online. The steps to check CS December 2022 results have been mentioned below.

How to download CS December Results 2022

Step 1:Registered candidates should visit the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, " Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required log-in credentials

Step 4: After submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the same and should take its printout for future reference

ICSI has informed about other important dates for the various exams conducted by it in the latest schedule. The online registrations for CS June Exam will begin on February 26. The last date to apply is March 25. Aspirants can apply by paying a late fee from March 25 till April 9. Click here to read ICSI Calendar 2023.