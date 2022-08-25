ICSI CS Executive result 2022: As scheduled, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS Executive results for the June 2022 session. The result has been released on August 25 at 2 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check the result now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to executive result, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu.

Along with result, the subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released. The merit list and topper detail will be available on the institute’s website, icsi.edu. Candidates should know that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address.

ICSI CS Result 2022: Check date and time here

CS Professional result has been released on August 25 at 11 AM

CS Executive result has been released on August 25 at 2 PM

What is mentioned on ICSI CS Result 2022?

Subject-wise break-up of marks

Passing status

Name

Roll number

Total marks

Check topper details here

LAKSHAY CHAWLA - Rank 1

SONIA BOOB- Rank 2

SREEKANTH- Rank 3

RAKESH KUMAR CHOUDHURY- Rank 4

ARYAN RAY- Rank 4

ADITI JAIN- Rank 5

RANJOT SINGH- Rank 6

NAVYA P K- Rank 7

SANCHARI MUKHERJEE- Rank 8

SAHIL SINGAL- Rank 9

FIZA- Rank 9

ELIZA MOHAMMED BAHRAINWALA- Rank 10

Disclaimer on official website reads, "The Merit Position given above was correct at the time of release of results by the Institute subject to the provisions of Regulations, 42(2) of the Company Secretaries Regulation, 1982, as in force, and the Institute does not accept responsibility for any subsequent error/s or omission/s due to technical snag in transmission or downloading by the user."

Follow these steps to check CS executive result 2022