Last Updated:

ICSI CS Executive result 2022 Released, Check Direct Link & Toppers List Here

ICSI CS executive result 2022 has been released on official website. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
icsi cs

Image: Shutterstock


ICSI CS Executive result 2022: As scheduled, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS Executive results for the June 2022 session. The result has been released on August 25 at 2 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check the result now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to executive result, candidates can go to the official website icsi.edu. 

Along with result, the subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released. The merit list and topper detail will be available on the institute’s website, icsi.edu. Candidates should know that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address. 

ICSI CS Result 2022: Check date and time here 

  • CS Professional result has been released on August 25 at 11 AM
  • CS Executive result has been released on August 25 at 2 PM

What is mentioned on ICSI CS Result 2022?

  • Subject-wise break-up of marks
  • Passing status
  • Name
  • Roll number
  • Total marks

Check topper details here

  • LAKSHAY CHAWLA - Rank 1
  • SONIA BOOB- Rank 2
  • SREEKANTH- Rank 3
  • RAKESH KUMAR CHOUDHURY- Rank 4
  • ARYAN RAY- Rank 4
  • ADITI JAIN- Rank 5
  • RANJOT SINGH- Rank 6
  • NAVYA P K- Rank 7
  • SANCHARI MUKHERJEE- Rank 8
  • SAHIL SINGAL- Rank 9
  • FIZA- Rank 9
  • ELIZA MOHAMMED BAHRAINWALA- Rank 10

Disclaimer on official website reads, "The Merit Position given above was correct at the time of release of results by the Institute subject to the provisions of Regulations, 42(2) of the Company Secretaries Regulation, 1982, as in force, and the Institute does not accept responsibility for any subsequent error/s or omission/s due to technical snag in transmission or downloading by the user."

Follow these steps to check CS executive result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the executive exam should go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates should click on the ICSI CS Executive result link 2022
  • Step 3: Then candidates should log in using CS registration ID and password
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the result of CS  Executive will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and save the result
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
  • Here's direct link to check result 
READ | ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET result 2022 to be out tomorrow at 4 pm, know how to check scores
READ | CS Results 2022 Out: ICSI CS Executive, Foundation June results direct link here
READ | ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2022 to be out on this date; check details here
READ | ICSI CS Professional result 2022 out, click on direct link to check
READ | ICSI CS executive result 2022 to be out at 2 pm, know how to check scores online
COMMENT